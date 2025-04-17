Drake takes legal action against Kendrick Lamar over Super Bowl diss

Drake, chart-topping rap icon who was already locked in a fiery legal battle with Kendrick Lamar over the explosive diss track Not Like Us, is now turning up the heat, claiming Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance crossed the line.

Drake claimed that the performance falsely painted him in a damaging light and pushed the "feud too far".

"The Recording was performed during the 2025 Super Bowl and broadcast to the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever, over 133 million people, including millions of children, and millions more who had never before heard the song or any of the songs that preceded it," according to an updated lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

The lawsuit continued, It adds, "It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist."

Even though Kendrick skipped the word "pedophile" during his Super Bowl show, Drake’s lawsuit says it’s obvious to everyone that the word was meant to be hurtful.

The suit also claimed that Universal Music used its power and money to get Kendrick the Super Bowl spot and push the performance.

Drake's attorney Michael Gottlieb, said in a new statement: "Drake´s amended complaint makes an already strong case stronger."

"Drake will expose the evidence of UMG´s misconduct, and UMG will be held accountable for the consequences of its ill-conceived decisions."

This year's Super Bowl and its halftime show broke records, becoming the most-watched in history, according to Nielsen.