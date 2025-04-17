Jessica Alba speaks out for astronauts after Blue Origin backlash

Jessica Alba, actress and entrepreneur who is best known for her roles in Fantastic Four and Sin City, has recently slammed the critics of Blue Origin’s space flight passengers.

The 43-year-old star didn’t stay quiet as she hoped on Instagram to back the all-women space crew, resharing a post from political strategist Ana Navarro-Cárdenas.

Sharing the post, Ana wrote: "I've seen endless criticisms of 5 women doing their space thing, I can't see how it affects our lives.

"I wish people would show same energy focus that anger towards fearlessly denouncing Trump's abuses of power, which do affect countless lives in the US and the world."

However, Jessica backed the post by saying this: "This."

The all-women crew on Blue Origin’s 10-minute space trip included the big names in the industry, like Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, music icon Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

Recently, Gayle speaks out for the trip after massive backlash.

Gayle shared with Extra: "I think it’s good that we can really address it … because I was one of those people before I went on this flight and before I became educated. ‘Why are we spending so much money on space when there’s so much to do on Earth?’ I was one of those people."

But Gayle later said that she changed her mind after digging into Blue Origin’s mission. She learned that their goal wasn't just about space trips as it was about finding ways to use waste from Earth and send it into space to help improve our planet.