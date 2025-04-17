Prince Joachim, Princess Marie miss Princess Isabella's milestone celebration due to major event

As the Danish Royal came together to celebrate Princess Isabella's 18th birthday, Prince Joachim, Princess Marie were notably absent from the festivities.
The couple, who now reside in Washington D.C., were unable to travel back to Denmark for the special occasion. Queen Mary's sisters made the journey from Australia to attend the event, highlighting its significance within the royal circle.
However, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's responsibilities in the United States kept them overseas.
Since September, 2023, the royal couple has been based in the American capital, where Prince Joachim serves as the defence industry attache at the Danish Embassy.
Before this post, they spent three years in paris during his tenure as Military Attache.
The couple was last seen on the royal radar in February, showing support for Danish athletes at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, where they were photographed alongside Prince Harry.
Despite the geographical distance, Prince Joachim has remained involved in key royal moments. He returned to Denmark in January 2024 to witness his brother, King Frederik X, ascend the throne following Queen Margrethe's historic abdication after 52 years.
For the unversed, tensions escalated with in the royal family in 2022 when Queen Margrethe made the controversial decision to remove royal titles from Joachim's four children.
