Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding buzz excites Jay Shetty

Selena and Benny have their priorities straight

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are currently making headlines for their wedding plans.

On December 8, 2023, the Calm Down singer confirmed that she has been dating singer Blanco for the past six months.

The couple announced their engagement last year in December through social media, when Gomez dropped photos of her with fiancé while flexing a diamond bling.

Reportedly, now the couple is looking forward to tie the knot soon; the question is when.

The ongoing buzz has left Jay Shetty all excited, who is hoping to officiate the duo’s wedding, whenever they make the final decision.

In an interview with US TV show Extra's Billy Bush, the British author was asked if he has received a call from the lovebirds yet. He responded, “Not right now, not right now.”

He continued, "Let's see if the call comes, but not right now.”

Jay recalled how he solemnized Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s wedding a year-and-a-half back, which was beautiful.

The podcast host has even officiated the marriage of now divorced couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Reportedly, the first thing on Selena and Benny’s list is to get married and once they do that, having a baby will be their next priority.