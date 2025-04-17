Britney Spears' cover sparks outrage from original artist

Britney Spears accused of 'butchering' classic hit

Britney Spears has been at odds with Bobby Brown after he accused her of butchering his hit song My Prerogative.

During an exclusive interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast with host Shannon Sharpe, the 56-year-old singer, who is widely known for smash-hits like Can You Stand the Rain and Every Little Step, explained why it was crucial to hear the song and previewing the artist's version ahead of release.

He said, "Yes, I gotta hear it. Because you don’t know what these kids will say these days. These kids will say some s**t that you don’t want your song associated with."

In response to Sharpe's question about the singer's satisfaction with other artists' renditions of his hit tracks.

Struggling to answer the question, he further went on to add, "I don’t think they really did justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs.

"Britney Spears butchered Prerogative."

In addition, he didn’t hesitate to share his unfiltered thoughts on Spears’ rendition of his song.

Brown carried on, "Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering that I couldn’t take it.

"I cleared it only because it was Britney Spears and I was thinking… Teddy Riley is doing it too, so you know, but I felt it was a butchering."

For the unversed, the Toxic singer released My Prerogative as the lead single from Greatest Hits: My Prerogative on September 21, 2004.