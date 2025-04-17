Jamie Lee Curtis feels liberating after chopping her hair: Here’s why

Jamie Lee Curtis feels liberating after chopping her hair and no make-up look.

On April 16, the Freaky Friday actress took to Instagram and posted a photo of her new haircut after she was finally able to cut her hair.

In the mirror selfie, Jamie stood with one hand on her hip, smiling makeup-free as she flaunted her large black-framed glasses.

“I did fine and obviously it's not a big deal but when I have my hair cut the way I love it and the way it suits me, it gives me the freedom to exist with no make-up and very little fuss,” wrote the 66-year-old.

The Borderlands actor stated, “It gives me a confidence that I never had in my life and I am grateful that.”

Jamie also thanked her hairstylist Sean James, who she said, “has been in charge of this haircut for a LONG time”.

“I woke up this morning and thought, ‘OK, now I look like me,’” said the You Again actress.

The Last Showgirl actress previously told PEOPLE in January about her choice to go makeup-free for the cover of More magazine in 2002.

“I said, ‘I will do it if you do a picture of me with no makeup, no clothes, no styling, no hair, nothing,” said Jamie.

The Veronica Mars actress continued, “And then you do me completely dressed up, fully made up, glammed out, and you tell how long it took, how much money it costs, how many people it took to get me to look like that.”

“I have been a vocal critic, and we'll go to my grave with it, that there is a cosmeceutical industrial complex telling women they are not enough without these bulls--- idea of face augmentation, fillers, injections, lifts, all of the glow-ups that these women are doing,” she added.

Meanwhile, Freakier Friday will release in theatres on August 8.