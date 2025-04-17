Charlie Sheen's daughter opens about messy family dynamics

Sami Sheen is the daughter of Charlie and Denise Richards

Sami, daughter of Hollywood star Charlie Sheen, has spilled insights on her turbulent relationship with parents.

The 21-year-old was living with her mom Denise Richards until 2021. But as their relationship started becoming a little edgy, she moved out and started living with her father.

In Gia Giudice’s podcast Casual Chaos, Sami revealed, “I was living at my mom’s, obviously, with (Denise’s husband) Aaron (Phypers) and Lola and we were all fighting constantly.”

OnlyFans creator admitted that she did not really get along well with them, which resulted in her moving out.

“I did not get along with anyone. I kind of felt like the odd one out and being the older sister, the blame was like always thrown on me for everything.”

She continued, “I was really struggling mentally in that house and there’s obviously a lot that I wish I could say, but I’ll get in trouble for saying.”

Sami than started to live with her dad Charlie. She added, “I wanted to try out living there and like, it was great until it wasn’t.”

But after spending a little time at the 59-year-old actor’s home, she started to feel lonely and yet decided to leave the place and move in to a friend’s house.

Sheen married Richards in 2002. But their bond couldn’t stay longer and the duo parted ways in 2006. They share two daughters named Sami and Lola.