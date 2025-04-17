Prince Harry forced to give up crucial life’s work for Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle blamed for dragging Harry away from crucial life’s work

Meghan Markle became the centre for criticism once again as key figure linked to Prince Harry’s former charity, Sentebale, emerged.

The Duke of Sussex had founded the charity when he was still a senior working royal in 2006.

Deeply touched by the ongoing crisis in the country, Harry founded the organisation along with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support the children and adolescents struggling with HIV/AIDS and their families in the country.

Harry dedicated that charity to his late mother, Princess Diana, in effort to honour her and named it Sentebale, which means “forget-me-not” in the Sesotho language.

However, Seeiso’s brother Chief Khoabane Theko shared that he found it quite strange that Harry would abandon his life’s work so quickly.

He suggested that Harry had “lost interest” in the charity which eventually “killed” its spirits to continue the way it did.

“I’m surprised that he’s relinquishing the [charity] at this stage when one expected that he would jealously guard it, because it’s under his mother’s legacy and I thought he would want to die for it,” the chief told The Telegraph.

Harry made the heartbreaking decision to resign from his charity with Seeiso in support for the trustees who had a falling out with the chairperson, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

The row intensified after Dr Chandauka publicly accused Harry of bullying and claimed that the charity faced corruption. She also accused the board for harassment and bullying.

Despite the row, Khoabane still expressed his disbelief over the fact that Harry walked away so quickly. He noted that the change in his attitude came after he had married his wife Meghan Markle and moved to the US.

He pointed out that Harry’s visits became less frequent and specifically mentioned how Meghan has never visited the charity once despite coming to Africa for holidays with her husband.

“Did she never come to Lesotho, Meghan? No she hasn’t. So it seems like she’s a far-away person for us, we do not know about her,” he told the outlet.

I was surprised to see them come to Botswana but not Lesotho, knowing what they have in Lesotho would be bringing them closer to our shores. But they returned from Botswana and I was a little bit perturbed by that.”

Harry has previously emphasised that the charity meant a great deal to him, Khoabane expressed that this may not be the end of the Duke’s ties to Sentebale.

He shared that maybe Harry left because “he is prepared to come after and come fix it and get it back”.

The chief added that he “do[es] not believe it comes easy to [Harry] to want to give it up, like he’s doing – it’s a little bit strange for me.”