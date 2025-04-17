Julia Roberts wants to rekindle her marriage with Danny Moder

Julia has recently been trying to focus on her marriage with husband Danny Moder.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Pretty Woman actress made a rare appearance with her husband of nearly 23 years and 17-year-old son as they attended George Clooney’s Broadway play, Good Night and Good Luck on April 1.

“She had basically stepped out of the spotlight in the past few years — and it’s especially unusual that Danny and Henry were with her at such a public event,” said an insider.

Earlier in a 2024 interview with British Vogue, Julia revealed, “By the time I had a husband and children, I had been working for 18 years.”

“It was easy to make the decision to pause work life to nurture my home life,” remarked the Wonder actress, who has three children, including Henry and 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are now in college.

Julia told the outlet, “To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time.”

After Julia and her husband have become “empty nesters”, the source mentioned that they both “are getting a chance to focus on their marriage again”.

“They’ve made it a priority to plan date nights and spend more quality time together as a couple,” added an insider.