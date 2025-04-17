‘The Rookie’ star Sarah Shahi ‘dumps’ her boyfriend of five years

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, who took their on-screen chemistry off-screen, have parted ways after five years of dating.

Shahi, whose real name is Aahoo Jahansouzshahi, and Demos, 39, were reportedly engaged since 2024.

However, sources told Page Six that the two, who play lovers on the steamy Netflix drama Sex/Life, called it quits in the last few weeks.

The reason for their split has not yet been revealed, but the tipster claimed that The Rookie actress dumped her boyfriend of five years.

Shahi, 45, and the unREAL actor had been dating since they first met each other on the set of their Netlfix show, which went off the air after two seasons, in 2020.

While the Australian-born actor hasn’t been publicly linked with anyone in the past, The L Word alum was married once.

Shahi tied the knot with Shameless star Steve Howey in 2009 after they crossed paths on the set of Reba.

The former couple welcomed two kids before their divorce in 2020.

Additionally, opening up about her romance with Demos, the Red White and Royal Blue actress told People she thought he was "a tall glass of water."



She explained in the past interview that they both share the same taste in music, whiskey, tequila, and she was very impressed by him then.