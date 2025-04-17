Meghan snubbed from 'TIME' covers as spotlight shines on Lilibet, Archie's 'auntie'

Williams and Markle share a well known bond with Meghan referring to the athlete as 'Auntie' to her children

While Meghan Markle is set to take the stage at the upcoming TIME 100 Summit, it's her longtime friend Serena Williams who's capturing global attention on one of the magazine's prestigious covers.

TIME has unveiled its 2025 list of the world's 100 most influential people, featuring five global icons on its international covers-among them, tennis legend and business woman Serena Williams, reported GB News.

She's joined by actor Demi Moore, rapper Snoop Dogg, singer Ed Sheeran, and AI innovator Demis Hassabis.

Although Meghan,43, did not appear on any of this year's covers, she remains firmly in the spotlight. The Duchess of Sussex is scheduled to speak at the high profile summit in New York City on April 23, where global changemakers and leaders will gather to share their vision and impact.

Williams and Markle share a well known bond with Meghan affectionately referring to the athlete as 'Auntie' to her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The parallel recognition of both women in the TIME 100 celebration underscores their enduring presence in influential spaces.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, previously graced the cover of TIME's list in 2021, marking their influence on humanitarian and philanthropic efforts.

This year, the Duchess returns to the TIME stage, continuing her journey among the world's changemakers.