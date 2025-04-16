Katy Perry's 'American Idol' co-judge was scared her spaceship would blow up

The country star reveals what he texted Perry right before she launched into space

Luke Bryan kept his eyes glued to the screen while watching the livestream of his former American Idol co-judge Katy Perry blasting off into space

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, the country star admitted he was “roped in” to watching Perry’s Blue Origin flight live, even though he had no idea it was happening until that morning of Monday, April 14.

“I was doing my morning walk around the farm, which turns into checking Instagram and stuff,” Bryan explained. “I saw where she was posting on her Instagram that it was happening at 8:30 Central and totally got roped into the moment.”

Once he realised the launch was happening, Bryan couldn’t look away.

“They’re in the Rivian, they’re heading to the capsule, and I’m sitting there walking and it roped me in,” he said, adding, “Because when you have a friend — I mean, let’s face it — it could blow up. So I wanted it to not do that.”

Before liftoff, Bryan sent Perry a text that read, “Good luck, wow, that’s crazy you’re getting to do that.”

Though he was in awe of the moment, Bryan isn’t ready to follow in her footsteps just yet.

“I probably would do it just because — I mean, you gotta take that chance,” he said, before admitting his family would likely give “a resounding no.”