Katy Perry criticized for emotional speech after Blue Origin space trip

Katy Perry has drawn backlash for her emotional reaction after the all-female Blue Origin space trip Monday, April 14.

The 40-year-old had joined six notable females including Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sanchez for a suborbital flight of total 11 minutes.

Perry's speech after returning to earth in Amazon tycoon's commercial spacecraft, carrying alongwith Perry and Sanchez, CBS co-host Gayle King, filmmaker Kieranne Flynn, and NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyne got her labels from fans including 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.

Netizens were quick to react to the clip that went viral.

One social media user wrote, "They really think they’ve done something great for humanity. The ego’s are insane."

Second internet user reiterated, "People can’t afford their rent or even groceries, but sure Katy Perry in space will help."

One person even questioned about what achievement have they really made.

"What?? What is she talking about?! Did they think they were going into battle or they were part of some mission to save lives??" another expressed shock and disbelief.

The flight crew is not only bearing the brunt of internet users, but also of celebrities including Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski.