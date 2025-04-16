Prince William to resume royal duties as Kate Middleton continues to lay low

Princess Kate continues to focus on her health and family as she slowly returns to her royal duties

Prince William is stepping back into the royal spotlight without Kate Middleton by his side.

The Prince of Wales will resume engagements next week following a short break, while Kate continues to focus on her health and family.

On April 24, William will visit Mentivity, a London-based youth organisation providing safe spaces and support for over 400 young people each week.

He’ll tour Mentivity House, the group’s new community center on the Aylesbury Estate, which offers workshops, youth clubs, and food and hygiene banks.

During his visit, Prince William will meet founders Sayce Holmes-Lewis and Leon Wright, who both grew up in the area.

He’ll also participate in activities with local youth and join a roundtable discussion led by The Apprentice star Tim Campbell MBE, now a patron of Mentivity. The conversation will focus on apprenticeships and how to improve employment opportunities for young people.

The future king has kept a low profile in recent weeks, spending time with his children during their Easter break.

He was recently spotted with Prince George at Aston Villa’s Champions League match — a bittersweet outing as their team was knocked out.