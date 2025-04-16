Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy's 'final goodbye' in Argentina is just so 'chilling'

'One Direction' singer passed away last year on October 16

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy’s love was blossoming prior to singer’s tragic death.

The two had been dating each other for the past two years. The 31-year-old even left a note to her which had a vague marriage proposal for the 26-year-old.

Kate and Liam went to Argentina together to attend his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan’s concert.

The Internet personality, however, flew back to America early leaving the Teardrops singer back in Buenos Aires.

Cassidy deeply regrets leaving her boyfriend alone. In a recent interview at Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, she revealed the final conversation she had with the popstar before leaving Argentina.

The social media influencer opened, “I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him and he laughed and interrupted me was like: "Kate you're gonna miss your flight your car is in the driveway.”

Liam told her,” You’re acting like this is the last time you are ever gone see me again.”

She recalled laughing back at him. Kate said “But to look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever going see him again is just so chilling.”

However, she also feels blessed to have such a 'heartfelt goodbye' with her late partner.

Payne passed away after falling from the balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16, 2024.