Brittany Cartwright breaks silence on ‘terrifying’ fight with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright opens up about ‘worst fights ever’ with Jax Taylor after split

Brittany Cartwright shed light on the most “terrifying” fight she had with estranged husband Jax Taylor, which was nearing the point of physical abuse.

The 36-year-old reality star caught up with friend Jesse Lally on the second season of The Valley which came nine months after Cartwright’s separation.

In the Tuesday, April 15th episode, Taylor told Lally that Cartwright had approached him to work on their marriage but then he saw a video she had sent to another man and they broke into the worst fight ever.

“I thought that we might be heading in the right direction and be able to work on our marriage but then all hell broke loose,” Cartwright told the cameras in a confessional, adding, “That completely changed everything.”

The mom of one then explained to Michelle Saniei that Taylor had seen the text between herself and his friend Julien on their son Cruz’s iPad.

“He flipped the coffee table and it hit my knee. It turned black immediately. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ I’m like, screaming crying. It was terrifying.”

Cartwright claimed that her estranged husband accused her of cheating despite their agreement to date other people after separating, adding, “He’s been hooking up with girls.”

She went on to tell Saniei that Taylor’s anger issues had gotten “so much worse” and she was scared to leave Cruz around Jax by himself. “He needs to stop partying so hard because those are the worst fights ever, absolute horrible days,” she said.

Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024.