Meghan Markle achieves major milestone amid feud with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle geared up to rub shoulders with the "world's most influential people" at a major summit later this month amid ongoing feued with the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex will get the global spotlight at the TIME100 Summit on April 23, alongside celebrities like Demi Moore and Ryan Reynolds and other big faces of the world.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother is appears to be enjoying some the best moments of her married life this year, having fully returned to the spotlight with several new projects.

"The fifth-annual TIME100 Summit will feature leaders from the global TIME community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and founder of As ever, actor and producer," according to the statement on the website.

Former Suits star Meghan and her royal husband Prince Harry were included on the front cover of Time Magazine in 2021.

The summit will be held in New York City ahead of the TIME100 Gala, which will take place the following day.

However, it's still not confirmed if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the gala, which will be hosted by American rapper Snoop Dogg.