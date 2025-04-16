Prince Harry retreats to 'happy bubble' with Archie, Lilibet amid legal row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy some downtime with their kids

Prince Harry is taking some well-deserved down time with his family.

Following his back-to-back trips to the UK and Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex returned back to his and Meghan Markle’s Los Angeles home, aka his “happy bubble.”

The Duchess of Sussex, for her part, is taking a breather from her latest business launches, including her Netflix show With Love, Meghan; her lifestyle brand As Ever; and her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

And as it just so happens, their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, recently started their spring break.

Hence, the Sussexes decided to enjoy a spring break getaway as a family, per People magazine’s new cover story.

“The kids are adorable. They’re incredibly smart, articulate, and fun,” a source told the outlet about Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

As for Meghan’s latest ventures, Harry couldn’t be prouder.

“I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,” he told the outlet.

Last week, Prince Harry returned to the UK after months where he had a two-day court hearing over his ongoing fight for increased security and protection for him and his children.