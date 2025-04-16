Elisabeth Moss names one A-lister who's a fan of ‘Handmaid's Tale’

Elisabeth Moss has recently name-dropped one A-lister who she reveals is a fan of The Handmaid's Tale show.

During an appearance on latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Shining Girls star responded to a question about a fan who surprised her.

To which, Elisabeth replied, “I mean the one that I can never get over, will never get over, didn’t get over at the time was Oprah Winfrey.”

“I cannot believe she knows who I am. She’s talking to me, looking at me,” revealed the 42-year-old.

The Mad Men actress recalled doing a cover for a magazine and there were few people who were also on the cover and Oprah was one of them.

So, Elisabeth opened up that the media mogul “was in the dressing room next door and I was like Oprah’s next door”.

I was getting my hair and makeup done. And she was and I hope still is a big fan of The Handmaid’s Tale. She kept popping by with questions,” shared The Invisible Man actress.

Kelly pointed out that Oprah is one woman who made such a huge impact on several individuals’ lives.

Meanwhile, Elisabeth also gushed over Oprah and added she would spend hours and hours watching her talk shows.