Meghan Markle shuts down trolls in new statement: 'Bad mom'

Meghan Markle shuts down trolls in new statement amid 'bad mom' controversy

Meghan Markle seemingly hit back at the constant backlash aimed at her since she started posting rare glimpses of her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her "favourite title" is being called mum in the second episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

In conversation with Reshma Saujani, she said, "Now you have the title of mum. Just like me. Favourite title. Love it. Oh my gosh. I love being a mum so much. It’s my favourite thing. It is the thing where you’re like 'Oh my gosh, I just need a break. I just need a minute.'"

She explained, "And the second you step into the other room, you go, oh but let me scroll through pictures of them endlessly on my phone, and… my husband’s like, 'My love, can you just give yourself a minute? Why don’t you go work out? Why don’t you go take a bath?'"

Speaking of parenting, Meghan said that she just wants to cuddle her little ones.

"It's the parenting paradigm where it is so full-on and I wouldn’t trade it for anything," the former Suits star stated.

It is important to note that Meghan revealed her favourite title after some royal experts and netizens suggested she showcase her kids on social media to promote her projects.