Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa finally laid to rest in private family memorial

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa funeral takes place

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa finally had their funeral Tuesday, April 15, weeks after their passing.

The legendary actor, the classical pianist and one of the three dogs owned by the couple were found dead February 26 at their New Mexico residence.

Official investigations began instantly following their 'mysterious deaths'.

As the time passed by, new findings kept on unravelling giving insight into what might have happened with the pair before they breathed their last.

Now finally the couple's bodies have been laid to rest in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Before the final goodbye, a private memorial service for friends and family took place that was attended by the Oscar-winning actor's three children and close friends, as reported by Daily Mail.

For the unversed, the autopsy reports had revealed that the 95-year-old and the 65-year-old had died of hypertensive heart disease and Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) respectively.

Moreover, the New Mexico Department of Public Health has recently shared that their residence was a 'breeding ground for infestation' before thee unfortunate incident.