Meghan Markle celebrates new title after causing stir with 'HRH' stunt

Meghan Markle paid no heed to the ongoing backlash after she released a personal letter in which the Sussexes were addressed by 'Your Royal Highness.'

Instead, the Duchess of Sussex diverted her attention to highlight the love and new titles she has been receiving amid the second episode release of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan shared the delightful message of fans on her official Instagram account, in which one of her well-wishers called the mother-of-two, a 'powerful woman.'

A well-wisher of the former working royal wrote, "I listened to your podcast, you are the most powerful woman I have seen. You are inspiring me to make some changes in my life. Love you, Meghan."

For the unversed, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother released the first episode of her podcast on April 8, which featured the founder of renowned dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Meghan invited Reshma Saujani, the founder of nonprofits Girls Who Code and Moms First, in the latest episode.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan celebrated special titles given by her fans after causing a stir by 'flaunting' a royal title, HRH, in a new message sent by Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

As Harry and Meghan left the royal family, Buckingham Palace said, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex's move, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield expressed her anger over Meghan's 'disrespectful' decision in a conversation with Sky News Australia.

"I have it on good authority that Prince William wants to strip them of their titles, and the Sussexes would like reassurance that he won’t do that, knowing how much it would hurt their commercial opportunities," she said.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 which stripped them of many privileges.