Inside Meghan Markle's unexpected HQ next to LA motel

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand might promise Montecito luxury, but its headquarters tell a different story.
According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever enterprise is based out of a nondescript grey office building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, right next to a rundown motel and a visible homeless encampment.
It’s a far cry from the brand’s ethos of “elevating the everyday into the exceptional.” The three-story structure, which appears to be attached to a Netflix studio lot, is printed on the back of Meghan’s chic products, including herbal teas and wildflower honey.
But to those passing by, it doesn’t exactly scream royal glamour.
“It’s not at all what you would expect,” said one woman walking past. “Her products sound so fancy, but the building her company is based in is about as basic as it gets.”
Another onlooker added: “You would think a real-life duchess would make her global headquarters in a more glamorous part of town. It's a drab and shabby building. Quite a sad-looking place.”
Despite the modest address — more than two hours from Meghan’s sprawling Montecito mansion — the office may simply serve as a mailing location.
According to the report, the front door stays locked, shelves inside appear empty, and even nearby Netflix employees weren’t sure what the space is used for.
