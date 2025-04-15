Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick 'beef' proven by fans

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, Another Simple Favour costars, have been known to have a 'beef'.

Ever since the movie premiered at SXSW in Austin, Texas, it has been marred with one controversy after another. The rumours of the feud have neither been confirmed nor rejected.

However, now fans have come up with 'evidence' that everything is not right between the two main leads.

Amazon Prime Video launched a new poster for the scandal-hit movie on Instagram Monday.

The netizens were quick to notice that the name of the Age of Adaline star is a bit higher than that of Up In The Air actress.

This arrangement of names of 36-year-old and 39-year-old sparked conversation among fans.

One social media user commented, 'Why is Blake lively's name higher than Anna Kendrick's again?? [rolling on the floor while laughing emoji]'

While some even hypothesized that Gossip Girl alum's husband, Ryan Reynolds is behind the designing of the poster, hinting at how the Deadpool star is allegedly involved in his partner's legal battle with It Ends With Us costar and director.

'She probably did her ways having her husband involved for that,' one replied while another said: 'Ryan decided that.'

Some even expressed their support for Twilight star while attacking the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants alum.