 
close
Tuesday April 15, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber joins Justin Bieber's latest clothing line as designer

Justin Bieber recently announced his new clothing brand, SKYLRK, after denouncing his old line, Drew House

By Entertainment Desk
|
April 15, 2025
The pop star recently urged fans not to waste money on his old streetwear brand Drew House
The pop star recently urged fans not to 'waste money' on his old streetwear brand Drew House

Justin Bieber’s new clothing line officially has its first team member: his wife Hailey Bieber.

After the pop star announced his new clothing brand, SKYLRK, the Rhode beauty founder announced that she’s helping design some of the items.

In a recent Instagram Story, Hailey, 28, shared a photo of herself wearing a sleek leather bomber jacket, announcing, “Working on creating my favorite jacket of all time,” while tagging SKYLRK, her husband’s upcoming clothing brand.

She followed it up with another shot, this time of Justin, 31, rocking the same jacket along with a red beanie and a scarf tied around his head. “theeeeee jacket,” she captioned the image — making it clear this isn’t just any outerwear drop.

Hailey Bieber joins Justin Biebers latest clothing line as designer
Hailey Bieber joins Justin Biebers latest clothing line as designer

The new dad has been teasing his new line on Instagram this month, hinting at a bold and colorful aesthetic filled with hoodies, beanies, and now, Hailey-approved bombers.

The launch also comes after he publicly distanced himself from his original streetwear brand, Drew House.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story from April 10, the pop star wrote, “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life… don't waste ur money on Drew House.”