Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni clash over Hollywood's double standards

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Hollywood's leading stars and It Ends with Us co-actors who have been embroiled in a legal battle, are facing a heated debate over the industry’s double standards.

The publicized fight between Lively and Baldoni has turned into full-blown Hollywood storm, as the clash of different opinions has now spiraled into serious accusations - including sexual harassment, defamation, smear campaigns, and even extortion.

However, industry's big names like Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Disney and even The New York Times have somehow gotten caught in the legal crossfire, making this even messier.

Seemingly, as the case heads to trial next year, both sides are now arguing over one big question that is how much of this drama should be made public.

The Another Simple Favor actress has reportedly been left feeling shocked and disappointed by how things have unfolded.

Ever since Lively took legal action against Baldoni last year, she’s been hit with a wave of harsh and sexist backlash online.

Furthermore, according to a close source, Blake Lively has "no regrets" about her legal move against the director and actor.