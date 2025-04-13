Little Mix's Jesy Nelson shares pregnancy update after major health scare

Jesy Nelson recently underwent surgery for a pregnancy complication

Jesy Nelson and her twins are doing much better after recently undergoing surgery for a pregnancy complication.

Still in the hospital, the former Little Mix singer, 33, and her boyfriend Zion Foster, 25, shared a playful TikTok update on April 12, showing off Jesy’s growing bump and dancing to a rap track.

“When you’ve created two humans and still have no idea what they’re gonna look like,” the couple joked in the caption.

In March, Jesy revealed they’re expecting identical Mono/Di twins — a rare type of pregnancy that comes with serious risks.

“Unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins,” she said. “I am currently pre-stage TTTS, which is twin to twin transfusion, and I’m being monitored very closely.”

Soon after, Jesy shared that she had surgery to help protect the twins.

“The TTTS has cleared up, the operation was a success,” she told fans. “We are so, so lucky to have the most amazing doctors.”

While Jesy is still hospitalised as she heals, she remains hopeful. “Every week we’re praying that the babies stay in my belly,” she said, calling the twins “still growing strong.”