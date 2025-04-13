Beloved 90s TV presenter Richard Zachariah breathes his last at 80

Richard Zachariah passes away at 80

Beloved 90s TV presenter Richard Zachariah has died at the age of 80 just four months after his partner Maggie Tabberer passed away.

The TV personality, who was famous for presenting Australia’s highly acclaimed The Home Show during the 80s and 90s, tragically took his last breath on Wednesday, April 9.

Although the cause of his death and other details remain under wraps, a funeral service for Mr. Zachariah is scheduled for April 23 at Eastern Park Chapel in Warrnambool, Victoria, by the Gueyetts family.

According to the Express, Zachariah once reflected on the impact of his show, which dominated the 90s TV scene.

"Some people said we were showing houses that Australians couldn't afford...we got more letters from viewers saying, 'I live in a fibro house and I'll never be able to live in the houses we see on the program, but I want to dream so don't dare take them off.’”

This comes hot on the heels of the passing of his former co-host Maggie, who was 87 at the time of her death.

Regarded as the nation’s most adorable celebrity couples, their romance made headlines from 1985 to 1995.