Kylie Jenner sparks controversy for PDA outing with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner lands in criticism for Coachella date with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet shut down any rumours of trouble in paradise, as they presented a united front at Coachella.

The couple walked in to the festival, holding hands --- however, some fans found the timing of their arrival “diabolical.”

The reality star, 27, was seen wearing a sleek white outfit, while Chalamet sported a casual t-shirt, baggy shorts, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

As the couple made their stop at the festival, some eagle-eyed fans noted that they were attending the same day Kardashian’s ex Travis Scott was scheduled to perform.

One fan noted the connection, writing on X, that Kylie and Timothee attending Coachella on the “day travis is performing is diabolical idk.”

Echoing the sentiment, another added, “Right on time for Travis Scott,” and a third added, “What did Travis do?”

The same day, Scott took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to his kids, whom he shares with Kardashian.

On a picture of the children standing at a balcony, the rapper wrote, “My gang.”

This comes after the Dune star and the makeup mogul sparked speculations of a rift for their seemingly awkward date in the audience of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, last month.

The couple seemed to share an awkward and uninterested kiss at the sports event, fueling rumours about their relationship.