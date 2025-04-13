Emma Corrin ends romance with Oscar-winning Rami Malek in dramatic twist

The Crown star Emma Corrin and Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek have reportedly ended their relationship after two years together, leaving fans in complete shock.

The close sources to the couple, who began their romance back in mid July, saying the breakup happened away from the spotlight and without much noise.

Sources revealed that Emma, who became a star after playing Princess Diana in The Crown, and her ex-lover Rami, who won an Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, have been apart for a while now.

The split comes not long after the pair reportedly purchased a £5 million mansion in Hampstead, north-west London. However, Its still unclear whether Emma or Rami is staying in the luxury home, or if they plan to put it on the market.

Emma and Rami were first seen together in July 2023 at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London, not long after Rami’s split from Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton.