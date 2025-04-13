Brandon Sklenar spills beans on stealing from ‘1932’ set after finale

Brandon Sklenar dishes on rare details from ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

Brandon Sklenar has a special connection to the Yellowstone series and he commemorated his time on the show by keeping some items as souvenirs.

The 34-year-old actor played a World War 1 vet who turns into a game hunter and then rancher in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, and he holds the character close to his heart, as well as his things.

"I have his hat. I have his passport, which is very cool. It's like very real, like a 1920s passport," Sklenar told People Magazine in an interview.

"And I have some bullet shells, some casings from World War I. I got some patches from his uniform. I got a little Spencer Dutton collection for sure," he continued, referring to the character.

The hat, Sklenar shared had a special connection to him and he knew he was “taking his hat for sure."

Speaking about the end of the season, the It Ends With Us star said that he is "still sort of processing" leaving Spencer’s world after spending three years in it.

"Between the first season and the second season, it was two years. So it was a lot of hurry up and wait and wondering when we're going to go and sort of having it always in the back of your mind," he said.

Sklenar shared that he adopted many parts of Spencer’s personality over the course of this series, "That character became such a part of me, and it will be for the rest of my life.”