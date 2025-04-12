Prince Harry's UK visit 'not intended' to clash with King Charles' Italy tour

The Duke of Sussex travelled from California to attend a two day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice

Prince Harry's recent return to the UK coincided with King Charles and Queen Camilla's official tour of Italy, but according to a royal expert, the overlap was purely accidental.

The Duke of Sussex travelled from California to attend a two day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, where he is appealing a decision related to to his security arrangements in the UK.

The case questions whether he, along with Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet, should be entitled to taxpayer-funded police protection while in Britain.

The timing of the legal proceedings coincided with several engagements by the King and Queen in Italy last week.

Despite this, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams clarified that the court date was beyond Prince Harry's control.

Speaking to GB News, 'Fitzwilliams explained: Harry can't be held responsible for when the hearing was scheduled. That decision lies with the court. While the overlap with royal events was unfortunate, it doesn't appear intentional.'

The appeal challenges a previous High Court ruling that backed the Home Officers decision to deny Harry automatic police protection.

The outcome of the case could impact the future security arrangements for the Duke and his family when visiting the UK.