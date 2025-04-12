Meghan Markle faces backlash over business content in new podcast

The podcast releases just hours before Prince Harry appeared at the High Court in London

Meghan Markle has debuted her new podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, with the first episode titled the Evolution of an Entrepreneur.

The launch features an in depth conversation with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, delving into the personal and professional challenges of starting a business while in the public eye.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, and mother-of-two spoke candidly with her longtime friend Wolfe Herd, 35, covering topics such a societal expectations, media scrutiny, and the personal toll of entrepreneurship.

While the premiere episode aimed to spotlight female founders ands the realities behind building a business, some royal commentators were less than impressed.

Critics have argued that the discussion lacked concrete insights into the entrepreneurship and failed to deliver practical takeaways for aspiring business owners.

Appearing on The Sun's Royal Exclusive, journalist Esther Krakue and royal correspondents Jack Royston weighed in on the podcast's content.

Royston questioned whether listeners gained any meaningful knowledge from the episode, suggesting the title did not reflect the actual discussion. 'It was called The Evolution of the Entrepreneur, but there was not much there on how a business grows or what founders go through,' he remarked.

He also pointed out the lack of detail on key business topics and expressed disappointment that Meghan did not probe further into her guests business journey.

The timing of the podcast's release added to the buzz, as it dropped just hours before Prince Harry appeared at the High Court in London.