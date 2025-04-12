Sarah Ferguson moves King Charles, other royals to tears with emotional message

Prince Andrew's ex-wife touched King Charles with his heartfelt message

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, popularly know as Fergie, has seemingly touched King Charles and other royals with his heartfelt message about the beloved royal family members.

The Duchess of York, who resides at Windsor's Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, gave a rare glimpse of the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, on their special occasion,

Turning to Instagram on National Pet Day (Friday, April 11), the 65-year-old shared the photos of the royal corgis, she has been caring for the since the Queen's passing in 2022.

Ferguson, Mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, shared an emotional message alongside the adorable pictures, writing: "Happy International Pet Day to my seven sweet doggies!

She continued: "From their wagging tails and comforting cuddles, to the calming presence and loyal companionship they give every single day, life is simply brighter with these amazing furry friends by my side."

In the picture, the doggy-duo can be seen cuddling up to Sarah whilst on the grounds of Royal Lodge. The corgis were entrusted to Sarah and Andrew's care following Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

The post attracted massive likes from royal fans, who expressed their delight at seeing the Queen's corgis looking well cared for, with one commenting: "Beautiful. Her Majesty chose you well to care for her little dogs."