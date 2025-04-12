Jon Hamm opens up about hosting ‘SNL’ after 15 years

Jon Hamm shares honest feelings ahead of first ‘SNL’ appearance in more than a decade

Jon Hamm is ready to make a comeback on Saturday Night Live 15 years after he lasted hosted the show.

The 54-year-old actor shared his excitement in a new interview ahead of the show which brings him closer to the five-timers honour.

"It's funny. It's been 15 years since I hosted, so I've forgotten — Am I supposed to be nervous yet? I don't remember," he said in conversation with People Magazine.

"I'm very much looking forward to it. It's a tremendous honor to be asked back," he continued.

"It's such a unique thing to do in our industry, and in television, and obviously, with the 50th anniversary being what it was, and I was a big part of that too, that was very cool."

Speaking about the weekend show, the Mad Men alum added, "I'm just so honored to be a part of that family, for sure. It's really, really cool."

The Your Friends Ands Neighbors star will invite Lizzo to perform as the musical guest at the show.

Hamm last hosted the show in October 2010, after he hosted in January this year, having made his debut in October 2008.

This episode brings Hamm closer to joining SNL veterans in Five-Timers Club, an honour for people who have hosted the show at least five times.

"I'm in the Fantastic Four. I've coined that term," Hamm told the outlet.