Queen Mary, Princess Isabella caught in sweet mother-daughter moment

Queen Mary of Denmark was seen sharing a heartwarming mother-daughter moment as she gently adjusted Princess Isabella's hair during public birthday celebrations on Friday.

The breeze had swept a strand of Isabella's hair out of place while the family greeted well wishers outside Aarhus City Hall, prompting the Queen's affectionate gesture.

The touching scene quickly drew praise from RoyaL fans online, with one commenting, 'What a sweet moment between Mary and Isabella.'

Princess Isabella, who will celebrate her 18th birthday on April 21, looked elegant in a pale blue power suit that drew comparisons to her stylish mother.

The event marked the beginning of her milestone celebrations, attended by her parents, King Frederik X and Queen Mary, as well as her younger siblings, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 14.

In honour of her coming of age, Isabella is set to be awarded the Order of the Elephant by her father.

She is expected to wear the prestigious decoration publicly for the first time at an official celebration at the Royal Danish Theatre, just ahead of her birthday. A more intimate gathering is also planned for Easter Monday, when she turns 18.