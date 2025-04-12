Tyla claims she's 'undercover' CIA agent in surprising interview moment

Tyla opens up about CIA agent rumours in latest update

Tyla is opening up about her thoughts on being an ‘undercover’ CIA agent, deeming the conspiracy theory hilarious and completely absurd.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter recently sat down with Nylon Magazine, sharing her thoughts on the amusing speculation.

She told the outlet, "I’m apparently a CIA agent. I’m an undercover agent in the Illuminati trying to divert people’s minds from the New World Order. I’m not even mad about that one."

The Truth or Dare singer, who has spoken candidly about adjusting to fame, is now exploring what it means to be a public figure.

Reflecting on the previous year, she explained, "Last year I took on a lot of that pressure, and it made me very dissociated a lot of the time. I would feel like I’m just watching these amazing things happen to me. I worried that one day all I worked for might be taken away. But as the year went by, I got to a place where I felt like that’s not in my control. I’m just moving the way I want to move and whatever happens, happens.”

In addition, Tyla said that if becoming a popular celebrity means dealing with such rumors, she's all for it and willing to take the risks.