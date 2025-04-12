Colin Farrell delivers 'emotional' speech at late father's funeral

Eamon Farrell was known to be the former Shamrock Rovers footballer

The Penguin star Colin Farrell has been left in bits as he lost his father Eamon.

On April 9, the 48-year-old actor’s dad, who was a famous former Irish footballer, passed away at the age of 83 due to long illness in in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Earlier Today, the final rites of the ex-Shamrock Rovers footballer took place in Dublin, where Colin delivered a moving speech as a tribute.

He began by saying, “I remember it so clearly, your arms around me, me trying to figure out the words to tell you what happened, and you looking at me with the strength of a father’s love and concern.”

“The feeling of that memory Dad is so vivid and more so now that you are gone.”

The Batman actor recalled some of the fun stuff that he used to do with his dad as he mentioned that “It was so exciting breaking the rules with you.”

"You were so exciting, you really were. You were a menace in a car driving up on the footpath to get around midday traffic”, Farrell recalled.

The Golden Globe winner concluded by expressing how grateful he was for having Eamon as his dad, reported The Irish Times.