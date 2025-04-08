Palace issues update as Prince Harry returns hours before King’s departure

King Charles, who is currently on a four-day tour to Italy with his wife Queen Camilla, was still in UK when his estranged son, Prince Harry, touched down in UK.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday ahead of his two-day legal proceedings concerning his appeal for police protection in the UK.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex landed in his home country just hours before his father jetted off.

Following his arrival, Buckingham Palace on Monday, issued an update about a key milestone for the King.

A sweet behind-the-scene video from Charles and Camilla’s latest shoot was released with a white heart emoji in the caption.

The monarch will be celebrating his wedding anniversary with Camilla on Tuesday while he continues with his duties during the state visit.

It is unclear if the King met with his estranged son before he left especially as reports suggested Harry was eager to meet his father given his recent hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, Harry’s close circle maintained that the Duke is merely on his mission to get his appeal for security for himself and his wife and children. The visit also comes at the heels of a heartbreaking loss of Harry and Prince William’s former bodyguard from their childhood.