Sherlock actor Martin Freeman pictured in rare outing with girlfriend

Martin Freeman appears happy in recent appearance after split from Amanda Abbingdon

Martin Freeman, the famed Dr. John Watson from the series Sherlock, sent fans into frenzy as he enjoyed outing with his girlfriend, Rachel Benaissa.

The Office star who had split from his ex-partner Amanda Abbington in 2016 after 16 years of being together found love again with his 31-year-old girlfriend.

The couple attended the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London Sunday, April 6 'dressed to the nines' as per Hello!.

Freeman donned red and black abstract-patterned blazer over a crisp black shirt. He completed the look with blue-toned aviator shades.

Benaissa, on the other hand, made striking appearance in a chic one-shouldered gown.

She accessorised it with chunky gold jewellery and elegant black mule heels.

The Responder alum and Toulouse-born actress, who were first spotted together in 2020, have continued to keep their life very private and low-key.

The duo, who doesn’t make public appearances much, were pictured during the ceremony which was hosted by Beverly Knight and Billy Porter.

For the unversed, as reported by Daily Mail the French actress has 'quietly become a rock' for The Hobbit actor since his split from his ex who had played his onscreen partner in Sherlock.