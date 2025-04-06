Britney Spears marks 'unique' milestone amid ongoing mental health concerns

Britney Spears leaves fans awestruck with latest celebration

Britney Spears has once again left the audience awestruck with her latest celebration amid ongoing mental health concerns.

The 43-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, April 6, to share a recent update on her life, much to her fans’ surprise.

Posting a video on the social media platform, she said, "They're so little, it's weird but I have uh, a little bitty pinky nail. I haven't had nails since I was like, in the seventh grade!"

The Baby One More Time hitmaker couldn’t help but express disbelief over her recent discovery as she further went on to add, "I am like freaking out! They're really, really tiny, but still... haven’t had real nails since 7th grade, no lie!! I’m proud!"

This comes hot on the heels of her previous update, where she shared a video of her youngest son, Jayden, playing the piano and couldn't stop raving about being his mother.

She wrote at the time, "Mamas don’t get enough credit at all these days!!! I mean just saying!!! I made a person!!! A live breathing person and I made two of them!!! And my boys are so incredibly sweet and charming!!! I’m so blessed."

For the unversed, Britney shares sons Sean and Jayden with her former husband Kevin Federline after parting ways with him in March 2007.