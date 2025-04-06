Stacey Dooley stirs up chaos with recent marriage secret

Stacey Dooley, television presenter who is known for her down-to-earth personality, has shared a funny and honest moment from her marriage with Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton.

During a recent interview, the 38-year-old star admitted that she “forgot” about something important in their relationship, leaving fans chuckling.

Stacey and Kevin became parents to their little girl Minnie two years ago, and while they’ve fully embraced the joys of parenthood, the media star admitted they still face one big challenge since her birth.

Speaking on the 'Parenting Hell' podcast, the TV star shared: "We need to start remembering how to have s**! Minnie is in our bed. I am sort of not really a****. I know there's such emphasis on getting kids in their own bed, but I think it's because Kev is away so much anyway."

"What am I doing otherwise? Maybe when Kev is back on the scene, we will start remembering how you have s**, then maybe I would think: 'Minnie, you're going to have to go and hang out in your own bedroom now,'" reports the Mirror.

However, Stacey admitted that she and Kevin often end up feeling drained from their busy schedules, leaving them too tired for anything romantic.