Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner eager for engagement

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are eager for engagement, according to an insider.

“Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship,” said a source while speaking to Life & Style magazine.

However, an insider shared, “That’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together.”

“They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it,” revealed a source.

Another insider pointed out that it’s “right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later”.

The source added that the reality star “is playing for keeps and he totally recognises that”.

For the unversed, Kylie and Timothée first sparked romance rumours in April 2023 after reportedly meeting at Paris Fashion Week that February. She also introduced her and ex Travis Scott's two kids to the Wonka star.

“They adore Timothée and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over,” mentioned an insider.

The source added the makeup mogul expressed her excitement after the kids showed their love to Dune actor.