‘Snow White’ star Rachel Zegler decides to skip big event amid controversy

Rachel Zegler avoids public appearance amid ongoing ‘Snow White’ drama

Rachel Zegler, who played the titular character in the newly-released Snow White live action remake, has reportedly decided to skip this year’s Met Gala.

The 22-year-old actress who has attended the fundraiser event in 2021 and 2024 will skip it this year.

Met Gala always falls on the first Monday in May, and a representative for the actress told Page Six that the actress might be busy at the time.

“Rachel will be in rehearsals for Evita in London in May,” they said, referring to a musical she stars in, which opens on June 14th.

The invitation refusal comes after Zegler’s movie Snow White sparked controversy over social media, ahead of its release.

Zegler’s “woke” views that she expressed through social media, garnered a lot of negative attention and the producers tried to quiet her down.

However, the singer and actress appears to be silent on social media and is not giving interviews at present.

According to the outlet, this year’s guestlist includes Doechii, Shakira, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, and models Amelia Gray and Ashley Graham, as well as many star athletes.

The theme for this year’s high-profile event is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with the dress code, “Tailored for You.”