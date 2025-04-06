King Charles significant change leaves close allies in shock

King Charles seemingly made a significant shift in life, which has left many who know the monarch in shock.

The royal is famously known for his temper tantrums and irritability over petty things as staff regularly got told off by him even during his youth.

However, according royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, Charles turned his world upside down after a major life-changing event 20 years ago.

Charles had always been in love with his now-wife Camilla, even when he was married to late Princess Diana. The photographer claimed that the King exhibits a changed persona after his marriage to Camilla.

“The main thing I’ve noticed is that the King, who I have been photographing for nearly 50 years, has become a nicer person,” he wrote in The Sun. “Thanks to Camilla, he has calmed down. These days he rarely gets stressed or wound up about things.”

He explained, “In the past he would get angry if the windows were shut or there was no air in the room. All that pent-up anger seemed to disappear after he tied the knot with Camilla.”

Charles and Camilla will be celebrating their 20th anniversary during their state visit to Italy next week.