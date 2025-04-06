Bella Ramsey reflects on character evolution in ‘The Last of Us 2’

Bella Ramsey has recently reflected on their Ellie character’s journey on HBO series, The Last of Us.

In a new interview with Deadline, Bella opened up that their character evolved in season 2.

“I think she’s a little harder, she’s a bit more like Joel but also she’s still the same person, like she still has the same sense of humor,” said the 21-year-old.

The Game of Thrones actor shared that they wanted Ellie to have more depth, maturity, and heaviness.

Bella mentioned that their character Ellie still has doubts about the lie Joel (Pedro Pascal) told her at the end of season one.

“I think that plays a big part in the shift in the relationship,” remarked the Requiem star.

However, Bella admitted to feeling bad about being “cold” to Pedro’s character.

They teased that season two would definitely be sadder than season one and will get sadder and colder as the season progressed.

For the unversed, the series is based on a video game and the creators want new people who aren’t familiar with the game to have an equally enjoyable experience.

“We were really proud of it,” added Bella.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us Season 2 will be released on HBO and Max on April 13, 2025.