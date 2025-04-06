Prince Harry surprising claims emerge as King snubs estranged son

Prince Harry seemingly had some choice words to say during a key royal event after he was dismayed by his family.

The Duke of Sussex has been having a rough past few weeks given the royal is surrounded by a slew of controversy following his shock exit from beloved charity, Sentebale.

While the African charity had been one of the last few strings tying him to his past life in the UK and the royal family, new claims emerged which reflects on the grievances Harry may have had.

During the coronation of his father, King Charles, lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed some harsh words that Harry had allegedly said about his family.

Harry was sat next to his cousin, Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, and was candid in his admission, via The Sun.

“I’m fed up with the way they treat me,” Harry told Jack. “It’s not an ideal situation.”

Brooksbank responded, “If I can make you feel any better, and even I can do it. It’s not the quiet life, is it?”

Though, not seen in the same clip the outlet shared, the lip reader went on to allege Harry shook his head and said, “They don’t care.”

“I haven’t time for that,” Brooksbank shot back. “Not if it’s over…” Harry then interrupted, “It’s an eventuality.”

While Harry didn’t specifically name who he was talking about, it’s believed that the royal was talking about his soured relations with estranged father and brother, Prince William.

The new claims also come at the heels of the news that King Charles snubbed his estranged son, by keeping him in the dark about his recent hospitalisation.

While Harry personally received a phone call from his father about his cancer diagnosis, this time, Harry heard about the sudden hospital visit from the press.