Prince Harry gets upsetting update amid Sentebale inquiry

Prince Harry received upsetting news as an inquiry has begun amid the ongoing war of accusations between him and the chair of Sentebale.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently resigned as a patron of his co-founded charity, quoting problems with the chair Dr Sophie Chandauka.

In response, Sophie hit back at the former working royal and accused him of "harassment and bullying at scale." She further claimed that the Montecito couple used the charity for their "own PR weapon."

Dr Sophie also mentioned an "unpleasant" and "imperious" message sent by Harry to her for not backing his wife Meghan Markle in a clash over a polo event last year.

As per Page Six, "Harry should be nervous about this message coming out, especially when he has been so outspoken about his wife being bullied in the past."

"When Meghan was accused of being a bully, Harry's world stopped. He moved heaven and Earth to try to protect her. He alienated his family to protect her — and now he's being accused of the same thing," the source said.

However, Prince William's brother has denied the accusations made against him by Dr Sophie.

In the latest statement, Harry said he "fully expects the investigation will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign."

"We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve."