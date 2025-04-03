Princess Beatrice's showcases 'dream home' in Chelsea Barracks

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is highlighting one of London's most exclusive properties- £55 million townhouse in Chelsea Barracks-through his real estate firm, Banda Property.

Edoardo, who founded Banda Property in 2007, recently shared a glimpse of 5 Whistler Square, a high-end residence in the prestigious development.

In a promotional video posted on Instagram, he described the homes as extraordinary and ideal for families seeking a long-term residence.

'This is where families want to live. These are homes for life,' he remarked in the clip. Followers quickly reacted to the showcase, with one commenting, 'Just commenting,' while another admired the interiors, saying, 'Beautiful.'

However, not all were impressed, as one viewer noted, 'The pool is beautiful, but for me, the furniture is too modern.'

Whistler Square is known for its opulent design, state-of-the-art amenities, and prime location, catering to the ultra-wealthy looking for a permanent residence in the heart of London.