Victoria, David Beckham's sons at odds over love interest clash

Victoria and David Beckham’s once harmonious family is now facing tensions, with two of their sons, Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham, reportedly embroiled in a bitter feud.

Sources close to the family revealed to TMZ that the conflict centers around the former soccer player’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who allegedly briefly dated the eldest Beckham son years ago.

The family insiders clarified that the feud isn’t driven by jealousy but the issues that lies with Turnbull’s motives in dating another Beckham son.

In the wake of the fallout between two of Victoria and David’s sons, Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were notably absent from major events.

The couple skipped David’s 50th birthday bash in Miami on Sunday, where the London-based DJ joined boyfriend Romeo, 22, and his famous family.

Sources shared that the ongoing rift with the younger brother was the primary reason the Cloud 23 founder and Nicola, 30, were no-shows at the celebration.

Additionally, the couple's absence from Victoria’s fashion show in March was also attributed to the conflict.

Insiders revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola have no plans to attend any public family events where Turnbull, 23, will be present, further escalating the strain within the Beckham family.

According to Daily Mail, Romeo went Instagram-official with Turnbull in November 2024, a month after he was spotted packing on PDA with Gray Sorrenti.